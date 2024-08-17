    Solana ETF Drive Hits First Major Roadblock With CBOE

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana ETF prospect might be under threat in US
    Sat, 17/08/2024 - 9:58
    Solana ETF Drive Hits First Major Roadblock With CBOE
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While it is still too early to conclude, spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may not soon see the break of dawn in the United States. This speculation comes after the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) pulled down the 19b-4 filings for Solana ETF submitted by VanEck and 21Shares from its website.

    Advertisement

    VanEck and 21Shares file for Solana ETFs

    In June, New York-based investment firm VanEck filed a proposal to launch a spot Solana ETF in the U.S., making it the first asset manager to do so in the region.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Stuns ADA Community With Bitcoin Meme: Details
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 15:50
    Cardano Founder Stuns ADA Community With Bitcoin Meme: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The proposed offering aims to provide direct exposure to SOL. VanEck planned to value the shares daily using prices drawn from trading platforms selected by MarketVector.

    Barely 24 hours later, 21Shares followed suit with a similar filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). At the time, senior Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and other experts speculated that approval was not likely until 2025. Even with this lack of optimism from these key entities, the broader crypto community remained hopeful.

    Solana ETFs not happening in Gary Gensler's time

    The recent development brings a cloud of gloom to the future of the U.S. Solana ETF. With the filings no longer visible in BZX Pending Rule Changes, it is not clear if the regulator rejected them or the asset managers retracted them. It is worth noting that the SEC has not acknowledged the filings since VanEck and 21Shares submitted them.

    ETFStore President Nate Geraci is eyeing the possibility of having the Solana ETF in this current administration. In response to an X post from Scott Johnson, he stated, "Gary says SOL ETF is DOA under his watch.”

    Related
    BlackRock Edges Out Grayscale Crypto ETFs, But There's a Twist
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 13:58
    BlackRock Edges Out Grayscale Crypto ETFs, But There's a Twist
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Meanwhile, the first Solana ETF is set to go live in Brazil. About two weeks ago, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the offering, fueling excitement among the crypto community in the region.

    #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Aug 17, 2024 - 9:43
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Price Recover in 2024?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 17, 2024 - 0:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening? Is This Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Unbreakable? Ethereum (ETH) On Verge of Fundamental Crisis?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana ETF Drive Hits First Major Roadblock With CBOE
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Price Recover in 2024?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening? Is This Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Unbreakable? Ethereum (ETH) On Verge of Fundamental Crisis?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD