    BlackRock Edges Out Grayscale Crypto ETFs, But There's a Twist

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock now largest crypto ETF issuer
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 13:58
    BlackRock Edges Out Grayscale Crypto ETFs, But There's a Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The world of exchange-traded funds (ETF) has recorded a significant upset as BlackRock, the top asset manager, clinched the top spot in crypto ETFs. According to on-chain holdings, BlackRock edged out Grayscale by over $14 million worth of ETFs.

    Advertisement

    BlackRock's rise reflects investor confidence

    According to on-chain site Arkham Intelligence, BlackRock’s ETF holdings stood at $21,217,107,987, while Grayscale's was $21,202,480,698. This represents a significant difference of $14,627,289 between the two giant asset managers.

    Related
    US Government Is Selling Bitcoin, Top Lawyer Claims
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 07:30
    US Government Is Selling Bitcoin, Top Lawyer Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Notably, the ETF holds an account for BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA. Grayscale's holdings cover its GBTC, BTC mini, ETHE and ETH mini. The data shows a strong signal of where big investors have placed their bets.

    With this new development, BlackRock has the largest collective holding of any crypto ETF provider on the digital market. The milestone achievement follows just days after the top asset manager recorded almost $20 billion in inflows this year. This is a testament that BlackRock has attracted more investment than all the ETFs launched in 2024.

    Meanwhile, BlackRock’s newly launched spot Ethereum ETF, has registered a new flow milestone. The ETHA has grown remarkably, reaching the $1 billion mark just months after it commenced trading.

    Grayscale's potential to shift

    As for Grayscale, the massive outflow it registered in the closing days of July may have contributed to the slip that allowed BlackRock to edge it out of the top spot. Between July 29 and 30, Grayscale recorded a 111,023 ETH outflow, equivalent to $369.7 million.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges Again. Is $30K Possible?
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 19:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges Again. Is $30K Possible?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Analysts say BlackRock's edging out of Grayscale may record a twist, given that the difference between the duo is almost insignificant. A single transaction by a whale could see Grayscale back in first place. However, for now, BlackRock is basking in its glory at the top.

    #BlackRock #Grayscale
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 13:50
    Cardano Skyrockets 68% in Volume as ADA Price Finally Delivers
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 13:41
    Bitcoin Q4 Rally on Horizon? BTC Price May Rip Higher If Past Trend Holds
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    LBank Labs Announces Investment in Rome Protocol to Revolutionize Ethereum Layer-2 Scalability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Edges Out Grayscale Crypto ETFs, But There's a Twist
    Cardano Skyrockets 68% in Volume as ADA Price Finally Delivers
    Bitcoin Q4 Rally on Horizon? BTC Price May Rip Higher If Past Trend Holds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD