Solana-Based Messaging App Secretum Targets Three Billion Users, Here's Why

A novel 100% decentralized messaging application on Solana, Secretum, explains why blockchain is a perfect technical basis for instant messaging tools

Secretum decentralized messenger on Solana (SOL) allows its customers to trade cryptos, send NFTs and chat amongst each other in a secure and user-friendly environment.

Blockchains are able to address the most dangerous issues in the messaging segment

Secretum, one of the first real-world applications built on Solana's smart contracts, leverages blockchain technology to protect its users from data harvesting, private data leaks, spyware injection and blackmailing.

💥 Secretum is focused on making communications and crypto ownership completely safe on Solana blockchain.



✨Join our Telegram Announcement Channel for latest news✨



👉 https://t.co/GjVkA2HZlK pic.twitter.com/4lvbsBSd7H — SecretumApp (@AppSecretum) October 4, 2021

All of these factors evolved into serious problems for modern smartphone users. To start with, social media heavyweights like Facebook were repeatedly fined for data sharing violations.

Also, centralized data structures of mainstream messengers are frequently targeted by hackers of all sorts: WhatsApp and Telegram Messenger messages and account data were offered for sale in darknet stores.

Malefactors even developed technologies that allow them to recover deleted messages in order to blackmail its senders. Thus, the "centralized" data storage infrastructure fails to protect users of messaging applications from hackers' attacks and data harvesting instruments.

Unlike WhatsApp or Telegram, Solana-based app Secretum utilized a distributed ecosystem of blockchain nodes to perform its operations. It does not use cloud storage as the nodes of the Secretum Network handle all messages.

Node operators receive periodic rewards in SER, a core native asset of Secretum, so they are incentivized to protect network security and integrity.

To utilize Secretum, the user needs nothing but a cryptocurrency wallet on Solana. This "killing feature" stresses Secretum's focus on the anonymity and privacy of its clients.

First unicorn of decentralized messenger scene?

Besides sending messages, Secretum users can easily send cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to each other. Secretum is one of the first Solana-based apps that allows peer-to-peer over-the-counter (P2P OTC) trading on the go.

Peer-to-peer (or "wallet-to-wallet") trading without classic orderbooks is more resilient to whale-driven manipulations.

Secretum operations are resource-efficient due to the unmatched performance features of the Solana blockchain. Solana handles up to 50,000 transactions per second for $0.00025 transactional fees.

As such, Secretum application develops its ecosystem at the intersection between crypto trading, instant messaging and non-fungible tokens, three red-hot segments of 2021-2022.