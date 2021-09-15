Solana-based Developer Platform SolRazr Introduces Launchpad

First-ever developer ecosystem on Solana (SOL) will have its own decentralized tokensale platform in October

SolRazr (SOLR), a pioneering all-in-one developer platform for Solana (SOL) blockchain, shares the release information for its much-anticipated launchpad.

SolRazr's launchpad will go live on Oct. 4

According to a press release shared with U.Today, its decentralized tokensale platform (SolRazr Launchpad) will be activated on Oct. 4, 2021.

Mark your calendars. The #SolRazr #IDO date is set for 4th October!



We will continue to release more details over the next few days. #StayTuned . pic.twitter.com/SghtH2pDYc Ads Ads September 14, 2021

Initial decentralized exchange offering of SOLR, a core utility and governance asset of SolRazr, will be the first tokensale for the new platform. It is also set to take place on Oct. 4.

The goal of the tokensale is to secure $250,000 for the next stage of SolRazr progress. The SOLR price and the net number of tokens available for this sale will be disclosed in the coming days.

Fifty percent of SOLR tokens will be unlocked immediately upon the start of the tokensale, while the rest of the allocation will be unlocked in five months (10% per month).

Advancing developer ecosystem on Solana (SOL)

Sreekanth Kalapur, co-founder at SolRazr, stresses the importance of SOLR token for the technology and community evolution of the project:

SOLR will act as a utility token and is central to the functionality of our Launchpad. Future allocations to the upcoming IDOs on our platform require SOLR tokens to be staked.

The SolRazr (SOLR) ecosystem will accelerate the development progress of Solana-based projects by providing them with the opportunity to securely raise funds in a decentralized manner.

The platform will be optimized for inexpensive (low-fee) tokensales of early-stage teams. SolRazr (SOLR) will also support operations with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Solana (SOL).