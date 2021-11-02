lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Singapore Has No Plans to Ban Crypto: Finance Watchdog Boss

News
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 16:16
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, shares details of city-state's crypto strategy
Singapore Has No Plans to Ban Crypto: Finance Watchdog Boss
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Mr. Ravi Menon, who is a managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore—the core financial watchdog of the city-state—reaffirms his focus on strengthening Singapore's position as the world's #1 blockchain hub.

Best approach is not to ban crypto

According to an article by Bloomberg Crypto, Mr. Menon is certain that banning crypto and attacking the Web3.0 segment is not an option for his country.

Instead of implementing a China-style crackdown, the MAS director stresses that Singapore is going to "raise its safeguards" to combat risks related to cryptocurrency progress.

As a part of this strategy, MAS is going to continue advocating high requirements for crypto businesses interested in obtaining local licenses:

We don't need 160 of them to set up shop here. Half of them can do so, but with very high standards, that I think is a better outcome.

Singapore has earned a spot on the list of top-tier world fintech and wealth management hubs. However, it is known for a strict licensing policy: in 2020-2021, only three companies out of hundreds of applicants managed to receive MAS licenses.

Why is crypto good for the local economy?

Mr. Menon also mentioned some benefits from cryptocurrency adoption in Singapore. According to him, the crypto segment creates jobs and added value and is fruitful for all sectors of the economy, let alone the fintech space.

At the same time, on Sept. 2, 2021, Singapore cracked down on Binance, putting it on the "alert list" for local investors due to issues with KYC policy.

Related
Binance Flagged on Singaporian Investor Alert List

This restriction was imposed amid a global anti-Binance attack by regulators. The leading CEX was forced to remove SGD pairs and stop onboarding users with Singaporean IP addresses.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Elon Musk Says He Wants to Be Dogecoin's Fake CEO
11/02/2021 - 20:37
Elon Musk Says He Wants to Be Dogecoin's Fake CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Says Bitcoin's Fair Value Is $35,000
11/02/2021 - 19:53
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin's Fair Value Is $35,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana Flips Cardano as Battle of “Ethereum Killers” Intensifies
11/02/2021 - 18:30
Solana Flips Cardano as Battle of “Ethereum Killers” Intensifies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya