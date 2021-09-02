Binance Flagged on Singaporian Investor Alert List

News
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance has been listed as an unregulated entity by MAS
Binance Flagged on Singaporian Investor Alert List
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance.com appeared on the Investor Alert List on the official website of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The Investor Alert List contains unregulated persons or entities that may have been wrongly perceived as licensed or regulated by the authority.

According to the message on the website, the presented list is not exhaustive and is based on facts and information unavailable to MAS at the time of the last update or publication. The cryptocurrency exchange was added to the list on Sept. 2.

Related
Bitcoin Recaptures $50,000 After Declining for Over Week

The latest month has not been productive and easy for the exchange due to the intensified regulation that came from various regulators in both the US and EU. Previously, Binance introduced mandatory KYC measures as a way of complying with regulators. All new users are now required to complete an intermediate verification process in order to use services provided by Binance, including cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Various sources also reported that Binance requires its users to set a purpose for cryptocurrency transactions. In addition to that, users have to confirm that digital funds were earned legally.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image "Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
09/03/2021 - 09:17
"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
09/03/2021 - 09:01
SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
Heewon JangHeewon Jang
related image Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
09/03/2021 - 08:51
Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan