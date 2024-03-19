Shytoshi Kusama Spotted in New York City, Community Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu team known as Shytoshi Kusama continues to travel around the world, adjusting his location status on Twitter/X. This time, Kusama’s location mark shows “NYC.”

SHIB fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 has drawn the Shiba Inu community’s attention to that.

Shytoshi Kusama keeps changing locations

As reported by U.Today, approximately a week ago, Kusama changed locations in several countries of the world (located quite far from each other) within a couple of days – Kioto-fu in Japan, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, then Hong Kong and Puerto Rico. In the meantime, SHIB’s lead developer Kaal Dhairya was spotted in Dubai, also thanks to his location status on X.

The community tries to guess what makes the mysterious SHIB leader travel so much and sometimes, they believe that Kusama takes a holiday by heading to a resort country.

In late February, his location status showed Denver and then the community was excited since on that day – February 29 – an important major annual event kicked off in that US city – ETHDenver. Last year in August, SHIB was one of the official sponsors of the ETHToronto event, where the Layer-2 solution Shibarium was presented to the public and launched. Many believe that this step lifted SHIB above the rest of meme coins, turning it into a serious cryptocurrency asset.

Shibarium scores negative record

Meanwhile, Shibarium blockchain has been scoring negative records recently as the transaction count on this Layer-2 solution has been drastically decreasing. As of March 18, Shibarium demonstrated a massive plunge to 36,060 daily transactions. This is a stark contrast to the performance rate registered just a few days ago – on March 16, when the daily rate of transactions comprised slightly more than a million.

On February 20, the daily count soared to over 4 million, then dropped to 3.93 million on February 22. On February 17, this metric also showed 1.92 million transfers.

All these transactions use BONE for gas and this covers all new tokens launched on Shibarium. Recently, major SHIB ally K9 Finance launched their native token KNINE and Shytoshi Kusama issued a crucial warning, urging the SHIB army to watch out for multiple scammers and con artists who offer fake KNINE tokens.