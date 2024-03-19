‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Enthusiast Samson Mow Says Roger Ver Should Not Return to BTC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, former CSO at Blockstream and now chief executive officer at Jan3, has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to share his thoughts on the recent address of his former boss Adam Back to Roger Ver.

These are two famous figures in the Bitcoin space. Back is a “Satoshi candidate” - a cypherpunk and cryptographer who corresponded with Satoshi Nakamoto before Bitcoin was launched.

Roger Ver used to be an early Bitcoin evangelist who was called “Bitcoin Jesus” but he later got disappointed in BTC and switched to advocating Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Recently, Ver has co-authored a book which claims that Bitcoin was “hijacked.”

Adam Back urges Ver to return to Bitcoin, Mow objects

On March 17, Roger Ver announced on Twitter/X that he had co-authored a book on BTC titled "Hijacking Bitcoin". The Secret History of BTC.” The second author here is Steve Patterson, host of Patterson in Pursuit podcast, who calls himself “a philosopher and author.”

#Bitcoin was hijacked!!

My new book has all the proof.

Order today on Amazon. https://t.co/rdg5chAkR3 — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) March 17, 2024

The book explains Ver’s opinion that in the course of development without Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoin got corrupted. In 2017, Ver gave up on Bitcoin and switched to its hard fork Bitcoin Cash, believing that the BCH larger blocks and its model overall is much closer to the original version of Bitcoin created by Nakamoto in 2009.

In general, originally Bitcoin was meant to be a P2P cash to oppose banks and the fiat money system after the harsh financial crisis of 2008-2009 caused by the crisis in the US mortgage market. Gradually after 2017, Bitcoin became favored by Wall Street and this year in January, the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot-based Bitcoin ETFs. Futures Bitcoin ETFs got the green light from the SEC in October 2021.

Now, Adam Back has urged Roger Ver to “be the prodigal son” and join the Bitcoin party. Back reminded Ver that a lot of upgrades have been made for Bitcoin, including Back’s Bitcoin Liquid Network.

join the f*cking party @rogerkver it's just warming up. you know you want to. you don't have to go it alone, be the prodigal son and return. — Adam Back (@adam3us) March 18, 2024

Samson Mow has tweeted that he does not want Ver to come back to Bitcoin, saying that nothing good will come out of this. On Monday, he also commented on Roger Ver’s book’s title, stating: “Dedicated to the babies that died because of Bitcoin Core.”