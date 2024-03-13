Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama Shows Mind-Blowing Change of Locations on X, SHIB Army Puzzled

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu lead has been changing his location status on X pretty fast over past few days, SHIB community wonders what is happening
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 14:15
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The mysterious leader of Shiba Inu, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama to the crypto community, has again adjusted his location status on the X social media platform (known as Twitter in the past).

This is the third change of location this week. Kusama is not the only one who is doing it; the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Kaal Dhairya’s, change of location status has also raised questions from the SHIB community.

Shytoshi and Kaal changing locations fast

According to Shytoshi Kusama’s official X page, over the past three days, he has changed three locations, traveling between three different countries. While today Shytoshi’s page shows he is in Hong Kong, on Tuesday he was in Kioto-fu in Japan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Before that, on the same day, he was spotted in Puerto Rico.

Some of these locations were reported by a SHIB fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696. Curiously, lead developer of Shiba Inu Kaal Dhairya is currently in the place where Kusama was spotted earlier this year – in Dubai.

The SHIB community had a heated discussion, trying to guess what Shytoshi Kusama may be up to changing his locations so often.

Shibarium smashes major new milestone

In the meantime, the layer-2 solution Shibarium has reached a big new utility milestone, according to Shibariumscan. The total number of transactions has soared to 408,130,789. Meanwhile, the daily transaction count remains in a low position, showing 1.06 million at the time of this writing.

This is more than twice the reading demonstrated on March 10 – 800,460. However, on Feb. 22, this metric reached the 3.93 million level, and two days before that it showed 4.21 million transactions per day.

The number of the wallet addresses connected to Shibarium has increased to reach 1,374,317 as of late.

SHIB burn rate in red

According to the reading provided by Shibburn, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has plummeted by 99.25% with a total of 2,896,393 SHIB meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets. Nearly this entire amount was burned in a single transaction of 2,055,498 SHIB 11 hours ago.

A day before that, the SHIB community managed to dispose of 386,077,185 SHIB within 24 hours.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
