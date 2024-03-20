Advertisement
AD

Shibarium Loses 98.4% of Transactions Amid SHIB Price Dump

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium, layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu, sees transactions plummet by 98.4% amid SHIB price drop
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 9:18
Shibarium Loses 98.4% of Transactions Amid SHIB Price Dump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibarium, the layer-2 solution developed within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has witnessed a staggering decline in transaction volume, plummeting by a remarkable 98.4% in less than three days. Data from Shibariumscan reveals a stark drop from over one million transactions to a mere 9,330 in the past 24 hours, marking a concerning trend for the network.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Whale Activity Plummets as Price Dips

This downturn comes on the heels of a significant downturn in the price of the Shiba Inu token (SHIB). After experiencing a meteoric 375% surge in the first half of March, SHIB's value nosedived over the subsequent two weeks, erasing nearly a third of its gains. The popular meme token now sits at $0.0000253 per SHIB.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

The correlation between the sharp decline in SHIB's price and the epic drop in Shibarium transactions raises questions about the network's stability and the overall health of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While it remains unclear whether the decrease in transaction volume is due to technical glitches or a genuine lack of network activity, the timing of the anomaly amid SHIB's price slump is undoubtedly noteworthy.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu enthusiasts are keen to understand the underlying factors contributing to this phenomenon and its potential implications for both Shibarium and the broader cryptocurrency market. With SHIB's value experiencing considerable volatility in recent weeks, meme tokens and especially community members are closely monitoring developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Spotted in New York City, Community Puzzled

As Shibarium grapples with a significant reduction in transaction activity, it is interesting to see the network's future trajectory and its ability to regain momentum in the wake of SHIB's price dump.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Will Bitcoin (BTC) Rally After Halving? Analyst Answers
2024/03/20 09:14
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Rally After Halving? Analyst Answers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Peter Schiff Names Main Problem with Bitcoin ETFs
2024/03/20 09:14
Peter Schiff Names Main Problem with Bitcoin ETFs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Collapses to $60K as ETFs Bleed $500 Million
2024/03/20 09:14
Bitcoin (BTC) Collapses to $60K as ETFs Bleed $500 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

zbyte’s SDK Launch: Igniting a New Era in Web3 Growth and Mass Adoption for Creators
Saga Announces Saga Origins Game Publishing Arm During GDC 2024
Streamr Network 1.0 Mainnet Launches, Fulfilling the 2017 Roadmap's Vision of Decentralized Data Broadcasting
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shibarium Loses 98.4% of Transactions Amid SHIB Price Dump
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Rally After Halving? Analyst Answers
Peter Schiff Names Main Problem with Bitcoin ETFs
Show all
Advertisement
AD