Shibarium Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says It's Time to End Silence

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shibarium, has promised to break his silence soon via a message posted by team member Lucie on Twitter.

The conveyed messages stress Kusama’s continuous support for the community. "We FULLY intend to support the community. Hence the paper. Takes time, that's all," he said.

This comes after the second-largest meme coin came close to leaving CoinMarketCap's top 20.

Silence fuels speculation

Kusama has been silent for over a week, prompting some speculation within the community.

His latest messages on platforms like Telegram highlight his ongoing commitment to the project and his endeavors to bring innovation to the platform. On Sept. 21-22, he warned against trading the Calcium token, referring to claims of significant losses as FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) and emphasizing the focus on creating new products and developing Shibarium.

He noted that the burning (removal of tokens from circulation) in Shibarium is based on usage, thus underscoring the necessity of adoption.

Kusama also clarified that the team did not release Shibaswap immediately, allowing room for other projects and tokens that have been built on Shibarium.

Is SHIB about to leave the top 20?

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu finds itself in a tough spot, with a slim market cap margin separating it from Chainlink (LINK). As reported by U.Today, the token is now close to leaving CoinMarketCap's top 20. The number of Shibarium transactions has also seen a sharp decline from over 200K on Sept. 11 to 15K on Sept. 27.