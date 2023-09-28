Shiba Inu Team Issues Critical Alert as BONE Renounced

Thu, 09/28/2023 - 13:10
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community recieves warning after BONE renunciation
Shiba Inu Team Issues Critical Alert as BONE Renounced
In a recent friendly message to the Shiba Inu community, Shibarium Discord admin DaVinci alerted the Shiba Inu community about scam tokens.

Days ago, on Sept. 16, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya shared the details of Bone minting and renunciation.

Among the steps in the complex process of minting and renouncing BONE was the creation of a dummy token called "Calcium."

The Shiba Inu developer specifically stated that this token was only being created for the specific purpose of minting and renouncing BONE and urged the community not to buy or trade the token, as it will not have any future value or need.

Dhairya also stressed that anyone selling calcium tokens might be a scammer. "If someone is selling this, please consider this a scam," he stated.

Shiba Inu Team Makes Big Move on BONE, Here's What's Going On

As expected, bad actors took advantage of the announcement concerning the dummy token Calcium to create a scam token, hoping to prey on uninformed or unsuspecting Shiba Inu community members.

Davinci, in his friendly message, drew attention to one such scam token, "CAL," saying this is not legit. He advises the Shiba Inu community to be super cautious and do their homework before jumping into any crypto project.

In a big milestone, Shiba Inu's development team has renounced the contract for Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Shibarium's official gas token.

The official X handle of Shiba Inu shared a tweet from developer Kaal Dhairya, stating that BONE renunciation has occurred through the TopDog contract. The Bone renunciation means that the contract owner has given up control, according to Davinci, Shibarium Discord admin.

Now that this milestone has been reached, BONE is now totally decentralized and immune to any future changes or manipulation. 

