Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says Shibarium Ready for Prime Time

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced today that Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu blockchain, is now live and "ready for prime time."

In a blog post, Kusama revealed that prior to this announcement, the layer had amassed over 65,000 wallets and processed 350,000 transactions.

The platform has also seen a wide variety of tokens being deployed, ranging from "fun, unusual, to sometimes offensive."

Acknowledging a collaborative effort, Kusama thanked the Polygon team and multiple others who helped bring Shibarium to this point, stating that pivoting to fork Polygon was the "correct one."

The news comes following a previous update from Kusama that highlighted ongoing optimizations for Shibarium.

The announcement also clarified the withdrawal process for different tokens on Shibarium, noting that the system is designed to require a specific amount of time for withdrawals to clear—ranging from 45 minutes to 3 hours for most tokens, and up to 7 days for the BONE token.

As reported by U.Today, the Shibarium launch has not been smooth sailing. Earlier in the month, the much-anticipated mainnet launch faced technical issues, including its mainnet RPC going offline and a significant amount of allegedly Ethereum being locked on its cross-chain bridge. At that time, these glitches led to a drop in Shiba Inu's price.

It has been a rollercoaster journey for the Shiba Inu community given the token's highly volatile performance and recent "FUD attacks" aimed at shaking investor confidence.

Kusama has been outspoken against the "fear, uncertainty, and doubt" surrounding the Shiba Inu project, urging the community to focus on long-term objectives rather than short-term market fluctuations.