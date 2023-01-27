Shibarium Achieves Major Support from This Wallet with 5 Million Users

Noncustodial crypto wallet Atomic Wallet has announced the addition of support for Shibarium, a Layer 2 protocol from the Shiba Inu team. The wallet was one of the first to announce support for Shiba Inu's innovation. Atomic Wallet's current user base, according to its own claim, is over five million users.

We appreciate the support for our upcoming Layer2 Protocol #Shibarium @AtomicWallet! https://t.co/rpalXKwCXl — Shibarium Network (@ShibariumNet) January 26, 2023

Support from a major noncustodial wallet is a definite booster for Shibarium, given the rare presence of key ecosystem tokens, except for, of course, SHIB, on major crypto platforms. The Layer 2 protocol will run with four tokens: SHIB, BONE, LEASH and a new one, TREAT, which will be paid out as a reward and to stimulate pools on ShibaSwap, the native Shiba Inu decentralized exchange.

SHIB, BONE and Shibarium

The announcement of Atomic Wallet's support for Shibarium comes on the eve of the imminent launch of the Layer 2 blockchain beta test. The exact date is still unknown, but the media field is filling up and becoming more active. According to Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, the long-awaited launch may indeed happen soon.

What is interesting is that amid heating-up rumors around Shibarium, the focus is not only on SHIB but on BONE, which has a special role in the operation of the protocol as a way of paying for gas and rewarding validators. The number of holders of BONE, whose supply volume is only 230 million tokens, is growing week by week and has already surpassed 69,000 addresses.