Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments for These Virtual Debit Cards Hit New High

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 11:46
Gamza Khanzadaev
Payments for FCF Pay cards with Shiba Inu token reach new all-time high
Blockchain payment system FCF Pay, which issues virtual crypto debit cards, has reported that payments in Shiba Inu tokens for their cards have reached a new all-time high. Support for SHIB was added to the service six months ago, in early July last year. In addition to the native Shiba Inu token, FCF Pay also offers support for other ecosystem tokens such as BONE and LEASH.

The maximum update comes a day after FCF Pay announced the addition of all three tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem to its prepaid virtual debit card program. As reported by U.Today, anyone can order such a card and recharge it for up to $5,000 with SHIB, BONE or LEASH, among other supported cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments

In addition to FCF Pay, Shiba Inu is also widely supported by other crypto payment services. One of the most popular is the platform of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance Pay. Thanks to integration into this venue, payments in SHIB can be used to buy digital gift cards online or to top up your mobile balance in Bahrain, to name just a few integrations that happened in the first month of 2023.

Integration into crypto payment services definitely has a positive impact on both the utility and mass adoption of the Shiba Inu token.

