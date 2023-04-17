Shibarium Hits Big Milestone, 4 Billion XRP Held on Coinbase at Time of Flare Snapshot, Crypto Analyst Makes Bold Prediction on ADA Price: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the weekend. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!

Shibarium hits big milestone in last 24 hours, SHIB adoption expanding fast

According to a tweet by SHIB enthusiast @kuro_9696_9696, Shibarium beta reached another major milestone on Saturday. The milestone concerns the number of interacting wallets on Shibarium's Puppynet: it increased dramatically by almost two million, rising from 4,059,878 to 5,833,845. At the same time, the total number of transactions has also seen a rise from 3,149,432 to 3,234,888. Meanwhile, prominent crypto analyst Crypto Rand predicted that the SHIB meme token could be facing a breakout. To back up his words, he shared a chart showing that since August of last year, SHIB completed the Falling Wedge pattern several times, and those were followed by a breakout. Now, Shiba Inu has formed the same pattern once, which could mean that the token may see a significant spike in price.

4 billion XRP held on Coinbase at time of Flare (FLR) snapshot: details

On Friday, April 14, Coinbase announced the completion of Flare token airdrop distribution. Per the exchange’s tweet, over 601 million Flare (FLR) tokens have been distributed to eligible users. This amount is based on the XRP balance in Coinbase users' accounts, including those of Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Pro accounts, on Dec. 12, 2020. Ripple’s senior staff software engineer Neil Hartner calculated that at the time of the Dec. 12 snapshot, the aforementioned Coinbase platforms held over 4 billion XRP (provided that the total Flare tokens distributed currently are 601 million). Hartner also added that at the time, the 4 billion XRP amounted to 8.8% of total circulating XRP, which means the impact of Coinbase delisting XRP a month later was significant.

Cardano: crypto analyst makes bold prediction on ADA price

LunarCrush, the social analytics platform, has recently asked its Twitter followers to share their bold predictions on the cryptocurrencies they hold or simply favor. The tweet was spotted by crypto analyst Ali Martinez ; he took to the comments section and responded with “$0.60 $ADA.” Martinez referred to his prior forecast on Cardano’s native token, according to which the asset is set to confirm a head and shoulders pattern, potentially igniting a 44% breakout that could propel ADA to $0.60. The inverse head and shoulders pattern spotted on the Cardano chart might indicate a reversal of a downtrend. At the time of writing, ADA is at $0.4371, down 2% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

