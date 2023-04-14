XRP Price Prediction: Trading Legend Henrik Zeberg in for Explosive Growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Renowned trader Henrik Zeberg recently revealed his outlook on the cryptocurrency market, and it seems that XRP is set to experience explosive growth in the near future, in his opinion. As he himself states, mentioning XRP, cryptocurrencies are on the verge of taking off in a big way.

In addition to XRP, the Danish trader also listed other digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and JASMY, which could show impressive price action. The trader pays special attention to the latter. According to the attached chart, the price of the token is very likely to reach the $0.33 per JASMY mark. Right now, by comparison, its value is $0.0063.

Greed mode: On

The current forecast comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility, prices are turning green and Bitcoin's dominance is falling, once again unable to get beyond 49%.

Zeberg warned about the imminent start of a full-fledged altcoin season exactly one week ago. At that time, the trader, referring to an analyst report from Swissblock Insights, wrote that the last key ingredient — greed — was missing for it to start.

Well, according to Cointree's Greed and Fear Index, right now it is greed that is reigning on the market. At the same time, it is already closer to the definition of extreme, where only seven points separate the index from transition to another stage.