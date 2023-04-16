Shiba Inu Holders Break Records: Number of Long-Term SHIB Investors Becomes Unprecedented

SHIB Army has become more potent as total count of Shiba Inu investors holding onto their investments for extended period reaches unprecedented peak

In the crypto space, it is not uncommon for investors to be in it for the long haul. But with the Shiba Inu token (SHIB), the number of long-term holders has reached an unprecedented level.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of addresses that hold SHIB for one year and more has reached an all-time high at the 835,780 mark. These "hodlers," as such wallets are nicknamed, now make up 67.35% of all addresses holding SHIB.

Meanwhile, the number of "cruisers" and "traders" holding Shiba Inu tokens has decreased. Cruisers, who hold the token for one month to twelve months, have decreased by 68,140 wallets to 365,570 and account for 29.46% of total SHIB holding addresses. Traders, who hold the token for less than a month, fell to the 39,480 mark, which is equal to 3.18% of the total amount.

These figures indicate that the Shiba Inu token is gaining a more stable investor base. Long-term investors are generally more committed to a project's success and believe in its far reaching potential.

One could argue by saying that most of the SHIB supply is concentrated in the wallets of exchanges and all sorts of crypto whales. However, the data shows that whale volume is 253 trillion SHIB, while retail investors hold 201.37 trillion coins. Another 118.24 trillion is in the wallets of midsize investors.