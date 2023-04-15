Shibarium Hits Big Milestone in Last 24 Hours, SHIB Adoption Expanding Fast

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu enthusiast KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN (@kuro_9696_9696) has shared some data about the recently reached milestones by the SHIB army on the recently launched Shibarium beta.

In particular, over the last 24 hours, the number of interacting wallets on Shibarium's Puppynet has put up a massive increase of nearly two million, surging from 4,059,878 to 5,833,845.

The total number of transactions rose from 3,149,432 to 3,234,888 over the same period of time.

SHIB price looking to surge

Prominent crypto analyst Crypto Rand tweeted on Friday: "All eyes on SHIB. It's looking for a breakout."

Screenshot of a chart shared by the analyst shows that since August last year, the prominent meme token completed the Falling Wedge pattern several times. Those were followed by a breakout. Now, Shiba Inu has formed this reversal pattern once again, so the coin may go up again significantly, the analyst says.

At the time of this writing, the second largest dog-themed crypto SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001128, according to CoinMarketCap.

Among the trending cryptocurrencies, SHIB is now surpassing Ethereum, according to the same data source, despite the fact that ETH has recently gained momentum that pushed it above the $2,000 level. This week, Ethereum finally rolled out the Shapella upgrade, which allowed investors to withdraw their ETH from the Beacon Chain deposit contract.

Many, however, began staking even more Ethereum into it. By social mentions, though, Ethereum is way ahead of Shiba Inu, according to LunarCrush data.