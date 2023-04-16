Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases Shibaswap 2.0

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead of the Shiba Inu project, has teased the release of ShibaSwap 2.0 in a recent Telegram message

In a recent Telegram message, Shiba Inu project lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted at the upcoming release of ShibaSwap 2.0, stating, "Ignore anything that says otherwise."

This announcement has stirred excitement among the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) cryptocurrency who are eagerly anticipating the new features and improvements in the upgraded platform.

ShibaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies, primarily focusing on the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens – SHIB, LEASH, and BONE.

The platform was initially launched in July 2021 and has since gained significant traction in the DeFi space. With its user-friendly interface and unique features like liquidity provision and staking, ShibaSwap quickly garnered a dedicated user base.

Although specific details about ShibaSwap 2.0 have not yet been disclosed, the community expects the upgrade to bring a range of enhancements and innovations.

These could include improved security measures, faster transaction speeds, and expanded token support.

In addition to the Shibaswap 2.0 announcement, the Shiba Inu project has experienced several noteworthy developments in recent months. These include the release of the beta version of the Shibarium layer-2 solution for faster and cheaper transactions as well as more adoption milestones. The upcoming ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade is expected to further solidify Shiba Inu's presence in the ever-growing DeFi space.