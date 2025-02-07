Advertisement
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 12:35
    According to a recent tweet published by the Shibarium Updates account on the X social media platform, the layer-2 solution Shibarium has witnessed major growth in three key parameters since yesterday morning.

    In the meantime, another key parameter related to Shibarium has surged substantially – the SHIB burn rate.

    Shibarium registers major growth

    The aforementioned data source reported that, over the past 24 hours, several key parameters of Shibarium have impressively increased. In particular, the total transaction number surged by roughly five million, from 907,567,620 on Thursday to 912,670,221 today.

    The number of wallets connected to Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain has also increased, reaching 2,110,190, up from 2,109,968 the previous day. Finally, the number of blocks reached 9,340,418, up from 9,323,248 on Thursday. The last two metrics have shown a much smaller increase than the transaction number.

    SHIB burns spike 1,146.44%

    Another important SHIB metric has also increased massively. According to data published by the Shibburn blockchain tracker, over the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has succeeded in removing 15,104,251 SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply.

    That has led to an impressive increase in the daily SHIB burn rate – it has surged by 1,146.44% compared to the previous day. Out of the three transactions, one carried almost all of the burned meme coins – 14,089,269 SHIB.

