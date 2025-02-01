Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu key developer Kaal Dhairya has provided an important clarification regarding Shibarium, the project’s Layer-2 solution. According to Dhairya, Shibarium is a sidechain built on Ethereum as opposed to many L2 solutions that can be costly to settle and often rely on centralized operators.

The comments from the Shiba Inu key developer follow a recent opinion that while Shibarium is often referred to as a Layer-2 (L2) solution, its architecture aligns more closely with that of a sidechain.

Dhairya highlights a feature of sidechains, stating that they operate their own validators and checkpoints/milestones while leveraging Ethereum’s security via periodic anchoring. According to Dhairya, this structure is more secure than optimistic rollups, which impose a seven-day challenge period for withdrawals; however, ShibOS uses both approaches.

Going forward, the Shiba Inu developer says Shibarium will act as the settlement layer for rollups (L3s). The Shiba Inu team is also exploring a hybrid optimistic/ZK-based settlement model to address the limitations of optimistic rollups.

Shiba Inu advances

This week, Shiba Inu announced the launch of an upgraded swap and bridge on Shib.io, marking a significant step toward the global adoption of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Rather than waiting for users to migrate to Shibarium, Shiba Inu intends to bring Shibarium to every chain possible while maintaining it as the hub for settlement, governance and synergy across all networks.

The Shiba Inu team envisions a "go everywhere" cross-chain strategy with a multichain "super bridge" coming soon.

According to a recent blog post by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shiba Inu is gearing up to launch a Super Bridge that can handle multiple chains at once, allowing users to switch between networks or liquidity sources without leaving the Shib.io interface.

Whether on Ethereum, Polygon, or any L2, Shiba Inu intends to offer a frictionless path to Shibarium and back while keeping Shibarium as the primary settlement and governance hub.