Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This week, Shiba Inu announced launch of upgraded swap, bridge and Shib burn platform
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 16:15
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu key developer Kaal Dhairya has provided an important clarification regarding Shibarium, the project’s Layer-2 solution. According to Dhairya, Shibarium is a sidechain built on Ethereum as opposed to many L2 solutions that can be costly to settle and often rely on centralized operators.

    Advertisement

    The comments from the Shiba Inu key developer follow a recent opinion that while Shibarium is often referred to as a Layer-2 (L2) solution, its architecture aligns more closely with that of a sidechain.

    Dhairya highlights a feature of sidechains, stating that they operate their own validators and checkpoints/milestones while leveraging Ethereum’s security via periodic anchoring. According to Dhairya, this structure is more secure than optimistic rollups, which impose a seven-day challenge period for withdrawals; however, ShibOS uses both approaches.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Developer Responds as SHIB Skyrockets to $0.00002
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 12:30
    Shiba Inu Developer Responds as SHIB Skyrockets to $0.00002
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Going forward, the Shiba Inu developer says Shibarium will act as the settlement layer for rollups (L3s). The Shiba Inu team is also exploring a hybrid optimistic/ZK-based settlement model to address the limitations of optimistic rollups.

    Shiba Inu advances

    This week, Shiba Inu announced the launch of an upgraded swap and bridge on Shib.io, marking a significant step toward the global adoption of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Rather than waiting for users to migrate to Shibarium, Shiba Inu intends to bring Shibarium to every chain possible while maintaining it as the hub for settlement, governance and synergy across all networks.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Next Move: 162 Trillion SHIB Holds Key
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 15:26
    Shiba Inu's Next Move: 162 Trillion SHIB Holds Key
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Shiba Inu team envisions a "go everywhere" cross-chain strategy with a multichain "super bridge" coming soon. 

    According to a recent blog post by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shiba Inu is gearing up to launch a Super Bridge that can handle multiple chains at once, allowing users to switch between networks or liquidity sources without leaving the Shib.io interface.

    Whether on Ethereum, Polygon, or any L2, Shiba Inu intends to offer a frictionless path to Shibarium and back while keeping Shibarium as the primary settlement and governance hub. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2025 - 16:00
    XRP Price Prediction for February 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 15:45
    Solana Network Expands by $6 Billion Since 2025 — What’s Driving It?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Key Developer Makes Important Shibarium Clarification: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for February 1
    Solana Network Expands by $6 Billion Since 2025 — What’s Driving It?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD