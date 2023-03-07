Shiba Inu's Shibarium Attracts Over 3,000 Intake Forms From Builders as Launch Nears

Shibarium intake form has attracted thousands of people who are ready to build

At the close of February, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama introduced a Shibarium intake form to create support for those interested in doing anything for SHIB.

According to him, the intake system will make it possible to identify the best projects and connect them with those who can offer support or assistance.

It will also expand Shibarium's reach with professional companies and aid in the search for the right validators for the Layer 2 solution, Shibarium.

As was previously reported, the lead SHIB developer mentioned that a large number of projects have contacted the SHIB team seeking to work with Shibarium.

Days after being unveiled, the Shibarium intake form has attracted thousands of people who are ready to build. A SHIB-focused Twitter account gives an idea of the number.

LucieSHIB, a Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account, reports that over 3,000 shibarium intake forms have been submitted.

Over 3000 intake forms have been submitted to @Shibariumtech



The first to receive a response was the content creator, new project owners and tokens.



Not all .. still in progress



— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) March 6, 2023

The Shiba Inu metaverse is preparing to make its premiere at the SXSW event that is taking place March 10-19.

SHIB burn rate up 78%

According to the SHIB burn Twitter account, in the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 30,449,440 SHIB tokens burned and five transactions made. The Shiba Inu burn rate is up 78% in the last 24 hours, per the SHIB burn website.

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down in the last 24 hours at $0.00001096 after touching lows last seen in January.