SHIB Burn Rate Makes 64% Comeback, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu burn rate has recovered to over 64%, according to the SHIB burn website. On the previous day, as the SHIB price declined when investors pulled profits, the burn rate tumbled by more than 50%.

Now Shiba Inu's price is recovering and getting a leg up after investors took advantage of the decline to buy the dip. At the time of publication, SHIB was up 2.06% in the last 24 hours at $0.00001139. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is also up 20% on the week.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 26,046,094 SHIB tokens burned and five transactions made. A positive catalyst appears for Shiba Inu burning as the Shibarium beta launch nears.

According to an update shared earlier by the Shibarium Network, each Shibarium transaction will burn SHIB afterward, and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) will be its only token.

As a result, BONE is seeing its second listing in two days as Seychelles-based crypto exchange Digifinex has announced BONE's listing.

Shibarium will burn trillions of SHIB

Shiba Inu burning is still a popular topic in the community, which wants to see burns skyrocket. In the hypothesis about burning trillions, Shibarium is anticipated to play a significant role.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has sparked excitement regarding the Shibarium beta launch after he changed his Twitter bio to "tending the pine tree of life. Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow."

Over the weekend, Shiba Inu's lead developer made a bullish post on Shibarium. He compared Shibarium to a "pine tree," which needs "water, sunlight, and proper soil."

Kusama further added that "pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters." The ''winter'' here might refer to the ongoing crypto winter.