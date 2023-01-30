Shiba Inu's SHIB and BONE Receive New Killer Feature in This App

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:21
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu tokens can now be swapped directly in Atomic Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
A few days after announcing support for Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution from Shiba Inu, Atomic Wallet has unveiled a new killer feature for Shib army enthusiasts. It is now possible to exchange SHIB to BONE and back directly within this noncustodial hot crypto wallet.

Whereas transactions were made previously to buy BONE, which is the second key token in the ecosystem, transactions had to be made either on decentralized exchanges like ShibaSwap or on mid-tier centralized venues. It is now possible directly at the token's storage location.

Among other things, the innovation should have a positive impact on the adoption of BONE, given Atomic Wallet's user base of more than five million people. Interestingly, BONE's trading volume has already increased by 15% in the last 24 hours, to $4.21 million so far.

When Shibarium?

Given Atomic Wallet's already-announced support for Shibarium, we can expect that other tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem will also be available for direct exchange within the wallet in the future.

Recall that Shibarium is supposed to operate with four tokens in total, where in addition to SHIB and BONE, LEASH and TREAT will also be involved. While there are no exact release dates for Shiba Inu's much-anticipated Layer 2 protocol, the developers have assured that it will be out in the foreseeable future.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

