Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted as Payment for Swiss Luxury Watches at This Online Shop

Shiba Inu's SHIB can be used to purchase luxury watches at popular online shop Jomashop, which sells iconic brands of luxury and fashion items. This is made possible via Jomashop's partnership with crypto payment processor BitPay.

Treat your Valentine with something special this year...shop luxury watches and more at https://t.co/w3sPoaGL4X with #crypto: https://t.co/OHElY5ILvw pic.twitter.com/wswdc5bxvN — BitPay (@BitPay) January 24, 2023

Among the luxury watch brands that can be purchased with SHIB, as well as other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay, are Swiss luxury watch brand Tissot, coveted watchmaker brand Seiko and the Alpina brand from a watchmaking manufacturer based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a history spanning more than 135 years, among others.

SHIB use cases for payments continue to grow, ranging from car dealerships accepting SHIB to the use of SHIB to purchase luxury and fashion items, as stated above. As reported by U.Today, SHIB holders can use their assets to buy luxury car brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Koenigsegg hypercars via a BitPay partnership.

SHIB is not only for luxury goods, but it has found a use case in the payment of salaries and services enabled by the NOWPayments platform. Shiba Inu can also be used to pay for Netflix and Spotify monthly subscriptions via the NOWPayments feature.

Shib preparing for Shibarium launch

A screenshot of the message by Shib lead developer Shytoshi Kusama shared by SHIB user "Ragnar Shib," saying, "Keep popcorn on the ready," has gotten the SHIB community excited.

The launch of Shibarium beta remains the key event the community is anticipating. The Layer 2 Shibarium platform is expected to burn SHIB and boost the fundamentals of the Shiba Inu ecosystem's tokens — SHIB, BONE and LEASH — and, thus, the launch remains a highly watched one.