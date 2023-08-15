Shiba Inu's Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Steroids Following 14% Price Jump

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 08:54
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
SHIB-affiliated AI token BAD up 14% to lead meme coin revival
Shiba Inu's Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Steroids Following 14% Price Jump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The relevance of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as an iconic meme coin ecosystem might be rubbing off on one of its most prominent partners, Bad Idea AI (BAD), which is on a very defined rampage today. At the time of writing and according to data from CoinMarketCap, BAD is changing hands at a price of $0.000000168 after jumping as high as 14% in the past 24 hours.

Related
Shiba Inu Partner BAD Token Massive Whale in Spotlight as Price Jumps 500%

BAD Price Chart
BAD 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

While related growths are not unusual for tokens that are aligned in the same ecosystem as BAD, the emphatic nature of the resurgence has sparked broad-based intrigue in the broader crypto ecosystem. The trigger is exciting investors, as touching BAD is based on a prereported listing of the token on Bitget, a move that is arguably its most ambitious so far.

The lead developer in the Shiba Inu ecosystem also notably acknowledged the listing, legitimizing the underlying role that BAD is expected to play in the Shiba Inu ecosystem in the long run. As an AI-based project, BAD is on track to help bridge the gap between Shiba Inu's meme coin offerings and the broad-based AI ecosystem.

The current trading volume of BAD, which is up by 12% overnight, is also a testament to the fact that this token is a force to reckon with.

More associated benefits

Compared to Shiba Inu, suffice it to say that Bad Idea AI is still in its infancy with a very strong upside for growth. While the emergence of Shibarium is considered essential, bootstrapping the relevance of SHIB and other tokens within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, there is a very strong pointer that BAD will also benefit from this positive sentiment.

Related
Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts

As Shibarium matures, there is a strong possibility that most of the decentralized applications (dApps) that will be launching on it will prioritize BAD as their personal AI partner as well, a push that will further complement its growth across the board.

#Bad Idea AI
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Candlestick Reversal Pattern: Details
08/15/2023 - 08:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Candlestick Reversal Pattern: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Pioneering the Future of Digital Asset Management and Trading with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Solutions: Exclusive Interview with Anil Marc Sethi, CEO of Creed & Bear
08/15/2023 - 07:37
Pioneering the Future of Digital Asset Management and Trading with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Solutions: Exclusive Interview with Anil Marc Sethi, CEO of Creed & Bear
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins BTC and ETH in Voyager's Major Asset Sell-Off on Coinbase
08/15/2023 - 05:51
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins BTC and ETH in Voyager's Major Asset Sell-Off on Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya