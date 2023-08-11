Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target

Fri, 08/11/2023 - 11:12
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bad Idea AI (BAD) leading altcoin rally amid broad Shibarium sentiment
Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It is just about a week to the historic launch of Shiba Inu's Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution on the mainnet, and a number of associated tokens are already pricing in this massive bullish sentiment. Bad Idea AI (BAD) is one of these tokens, and it has printed a high of 27% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000001033.

Related
SHIB Might End Week in Gains as Core Metrics Turn Bullish

BAD Price Chart
BAD Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Bad Idea AI enjoys a very close association with the Shiba Inu ecosystem with the lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama confirming BAD as one of the protocol's long-term partners. As a result of the association, the potential Shibarium launch is also fueling the growth of BAD, as investors are generally bullish on most tokens that have some form of association with Shibarium.

BAD appears as a very promising substitute among tokens in the ecosystem, seeing as the token is new, cheap, and still gathering its own community. What these factors imply is that the propensity for immense growth in BAD is high when compared to more established stablecoins like SHIB, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

Based on current price actions, BAD currently boasts of a market capitalization of $55 million, a figure that pales in comparison to SHIB's $5.89 billion.

Next target for BAD

The growth of BAD has been very strategic, with its popularity coming at a time when the Shibarium protocol is ticking off numerous milestones across the board.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses 4,490 Other Coins, While Shibarium Hits New Milestone

One key target for BAD is to increase its market cap, which will be an offshoot of its price growth. To do this, the protocol is looking at carving out a basis for its growth in a way that it can be self-sufficient beyond the influence of Shiba Inu.

Overall, Bad Idea AI is carving out a niche for itself, and with its current growth pace, we can expect more positive upsides in the mid- to long term.

#Bad Idea AI
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Holders to Receive This Airdrop, Here's How to Claim
08/11/2023 - 10:51
XRP Holders to Receive This Airdrop, Here's How to Claim
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 1.3 Trillion PEPE Accumulated by This Whale in 3 Days: Is It Insider Trading?
08/11/2023 - 10:23
1.3 Trillion PEPE Accumulated by This Whale in 3 Days: Is It Insider Trading?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu: Legendary Game Developer to Attend Canada's Largest Blockchain Conference
08/11/2023 - 10:08
Shiba Inu: Legendary Game Developer to Attend Canada's Largest Blockchain Conference
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya