Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target

It is just about a week to the historic launch of Shiba Inu's Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution on the mainnet, and a number of associated tokens are already pricing in this massive bullish sentiment. Bad Idea AI (BAD) is one of these tokens, and it has printed a high of 27% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000001033.

BAD Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Bad Idea AI enjoys a very close association with the Shiba Inu ecosystem with the lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama confirming BAD as one of the protocol's long-term partners. As a result of the association, the potential Shibarium launch is also fueling the growth of BAD, as investors are generally bullish on most tokens that have some form of association with Shibarium.

BAD appears as a very promising substitute among tokens in the ecosystem, seeing as the token is new, cheap, and still gathering its own community. What these factors imply is that the propensity for immense growth in BAD is high when compared to more established stablecoins like SHIB, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

Based on current price actions, BAD currently boasts of a market capitalization of $55 million, a figure that pales in comparison to SHIB's $5.89 billion.

Next target for BAD

The growth of BAD has been very strategic, with its popularity coming at a time when the Shibarium protocol is ticking off numerous milestones across the board.

One key target for BAD is to increase its market cap, which will be an offshoot of its price growth. To do this, the protocol is looking at carving out a basis for its growth in a way that it can be self-sufficient beyond the influence of Shiba Inu.

Overall, Bad Idea AI is carving out a niche for itself, and with its current growth pace, we can expect more positive upsides in the mid- to long term.