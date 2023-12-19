Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
SHIB token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) scores new listing, price reacts
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 14:18
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem eyes a much-awaited recovery, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the native token of the Shibarium protocol, might be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Earlier today, Indodax, the top crypto trading platform in Indonesia, announced the listing of BONE, a proclamation that sent shivers down the SHIB ecosystem.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Gains Traction With Latest Listing

One unique aspect of the listing announcement is that the BONE token has no trading pair, as interested buyers can acquire the token directly from the Indodax IDR marketplace. While volatility still counts, Indodax advised its prospective BONE buyers to maintain basic buy-and-sell strategies to safeguard their capital.

The BONE listing announcement sent the price of the token soaring by 5.45%, with each BONE changing hands at a price of $0.7829. Notably, this price reaction is similar to related movements scored in previous exchange listings achieved by BONE.

Advertisement

As reported earlier, BONE soared by 4.24% on Nov. 17 when it landed on the StealthEx platform. Besides this StealthEx listing, BONE has often showcased minimal volatility concerning mega exchange listings, a trend that bears similarities to the growth of Shiba Inu at one point in time.

Growing recognition of SHIB ecosystem tokens

From the observed trends, Bone ShibaSwap has achieved listings on exchanges serving different markets around the world. While it is now available to traders in Indonesia, top Australian trading platform GroveX also listed BONE as of Sept. 5.

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Community With Mysterious GIF

Beyond BONE, other mainstream SHIB ecosystem tokens, including LEASH, have also achieved related listings in recent times. These broad-based inclusions on exchanges align with the new goals of lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, who has unveiled plans to drive the global adoption of the protocol and its ecosystem innovations in mega "partnershibs."

The manifestation of this move is coming to life and also showcasing the more than 6% jump Shiba Inu has accrued over the past 24 hours.

#BONE
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
2023/12/19 15:18
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image 500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
2023/12/19 15:18
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
2023/12/19 15:18
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Bitcoin Price Likely to Test $47,000-$50,000 for This Key Reason: Top Analyst
Bitcoin Price Likely to Test $47,000-$50,000 for This Key Reason: Top Analyst
Shibarium Saw 1.7 Million Transaction Spike in Last 24 Hours
Shibarium Saw 1.7 Million Transaction Spike in Last 24 Hours
CertiK Reveals Phishing Risk in WalletConnect's Verify API, Sparks Rapid Fixes
CertiK Reveals Phishing Risk in WalletConnect's Verify API, Sparks Rapid Fixes
XRP '4 Steps' Away From Reclaiming History, Here's How
XRP '4 Steps' Away From Reclaiming History, Here's How
Cardano (ADA) Price Aims for Epic 15% Upside, But There's Barrier to Overcome
Cardano (ADA) Price Aims for Epic 15% Upside, But There's Barrier to Overcome
Show all
Advertisement
AD