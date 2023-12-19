Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem eyes a much-awaited recovery, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the native token of the Shibarium protocol, might be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Earlier today, Indodax, the top crypto trading platform in Indonesia, announced the listing of BONE, a proclamation that sent shivers down the SHIB ecosystem.

One unique aspect of the listing announcement is that the BONE token has no trading pair, as interested buyers can acquire the token directly from the Indodax IDR marketplace. While volatility still counts, Indodax advised its prospective BONE buyers to maintain basic buy-and-sell strategies to safeguard their capital.

We are pleased to announce a new Crypto Asset that will be added to the INDODAX marketplace, BoneShibaSwap (BONE) @Shibtoken



For more information👇🏻 https://t.co/EpH2DygmkI#INDODAX #AsetMasaDepan pic.twitter.com/3eL9R5hZWn — indodax (@indodax) December 19, 2023

The BONE listing announcement sent the price of the token soaring by 5.45%, with each BONE changing hands at a price of $0.7829. Notably, this price reaction is similar to related movements scored in previous exchange listings achieved by BONE.

As reported earlier, BONE soared by 4.24% on Nov. 17 when it landed on the StealthEx platform. Besides this StealthEx listing, BONE has often showcased minimal volatility concerning mega exchange listings, a trend that bears similarities to the growth of Shiba Inu at one point in time.

Growing recognition of SHIB ecosystem tokens

From the observed trends, Bone ShibaSwap has achieved listings on exchanges serving different markets around the world. While it is now available to traders in Indonesia, top Australian trading platform GroveX also listed BONE as of Sept. 5.

Beyond BONE, other mainstream SHIB ecosystem tokens, including LEASH, have also achieved related listings in recent times. These broad-based inclusions on exchanges align with the new goals of lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, who has unveiled plans to drive the global adoption of the protocol and its ecosystem innovations in mega "partnershibs."

The manifestation of this move is coming to life and also showcasing the more than 6% jump Shiba Inu has accrued over the past 24 hours.