Shiba Inu's BONE Gains Traction With Latest Listing

Tomiwabold Olajide
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) might gain increased exposure as result of move
Sat, 11/18/2023 - 10:21
Shiba Inu governance token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) will gain increased exposure as StealthEX, a non-custodial crypto exchange, announced that the Shibarium gas token is now available on its mobile app.

StealthEX announced in a tweet that the Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token is listed on its mobile app.

The move would make the Shiba Inu community able to get and swap BONE right through their phones. StealthEX offers 1,400 crypto assets for cross-chain exchange.

At the time of writing, BONE was down 1.38% in the last 24 hours to $0.622, in line with the general crypto market declines. Shiba Inu's SHIB was down 4.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008599.

During the week, the Shiba Inu team celebrated the integration of Shiba Inu's Layer 2 protocol, Shibarium, into the Atomic Wallet platform.

Atomic Wallet announced during the week that it has added Shibarium for its 5 million users. Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, SHIB, BONE and LEASH, are also supported on the platform.

Crypto payment processor CoinGate celebrates the second anniversary of SHIB's arrival on its platform. It reported that SHIB was the 15th most popular payment method on its platform, which allows merchants all around the world to accept SHIB.

CoinGate also commends the strength and dedication of the Shiba Inu community, known as the "ShibArmy."

Shiba Inu Receives Thrilling Surprise as Shibarium Key Milestone Nears

Shibarium is gradually approaching the 4 million mark in total transactions.

According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium has reached 3,966,515 in total transactions and 1,266,104 in wallet addresses. The total number of blocks on Shibarium Layer 2 has reached 1,698,487, with an average block time of 5.0 seconds.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

