Shibarium gas token BONE has been added by another crypto exchange, expanding BONE's utility
BONE Listed by This Australian Exchange, Here's What Price Does
Crypto exchanges continue to add support for Shibarium-related cryptocurrencies. In a recent tweet, Australian crypto exchange GroveX announced that it is listing the Bone ShibaSwap token (BONE) on Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m. AEST. This is when withdrawals will open. Users can already begin making BONE deposits.

The meme coin will be paired to trade against USDT and BUSD stablecoins.

BONE scores new major listing

BONE is the governance token on the ShibaSwap DEX, the only official decentralized exchange of Shibarium. Besides, BONE performs the function of a gas token on Shibarium, meaning that all users of this Layer 2 solution have to possess a large amount of it to fuel their operations on Shibarium and constantly keep refilling their bags.

Around two weeks ago, BONE also scored a listing with Turkey-based crypto exchange ICRYPEX.

When the listing of BONE on GroveX was announced, the price responded with a mild rise of 5.33%, hitting the $1.08 level. However, immediately after that, the price went down. Over the span of the past 24 hours, it has shed 5.46% and is currently trading at $1.02.

Earlier this year, the SHIB team denounced the BONE contract to prevent the token from further minting. However, in a recent blog post, major SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya stated that the contract will be renounced. He also shared the contract for Wrapped BONE (WBONE) with the SHIB army.

Related
SHIB Burn Rate Shows Mysterious Plunge Despite Recent Statements From SHIB Team

Shibarium-friendly BAD token expands its trading area

As reported by U.Today on Monday, the top 10 crypto exchange MEXC announced the upcoming listing of the Shibarium partner project's token Bad Idea AI (BAD). This project was built as a response to the growing frenzy for artificial intelligence and was made for the purposes of education and entertainment.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC offers its users airdrops with a total pool of 50,000 USDT.

Major Australian crypto trading venue CoinSpot also became interested in BONE, seeing increased interest of its users in the project. The CoinSpot team is currently looking into the matter with a possible listing of the BAD token in the future.

