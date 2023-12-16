Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Hold Tight

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, weighed in on the issue about billions of SHIB getting ready to be scorched. He also elaborated on the Shiba Inu announcement coming next week and shared several important details, grabbing the attention of the SHIB community.

Kusama stated that all of this will allow for burning staggering numbers of SHIB.

Burn preparations in progress, but here's what else can be done

Kusama confirmed that "billions of SHIB prepare for roasting (yes, it is in progress), and Shibarium transactions are worthy of toasting."

He stated that burns that would have any visible impact on the SHIB price are only possible if Shiba Inu can reach global adoption. Kusama admitted that in 2023 SHIB adoption started to expand. However, he has been pondering over a question as to what can be done to "ensure SHIB adoption worldwide perpetually."

2/ Impactful burns will only take place through global adoption. We've seen adoption trickle in through 2023, but what can be done to ensure $Shib adoption worldwide perpetually? For this, a web of decentralized leaders, early adopters, and those tired of the status quo... — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 16, 2023

He finally came to a solution and shared it in the form of an approximate plan that is only possible to carry out within years to come.

The first thing Kusama mentioned is that leaders of decentralized SHIB projects, Shiba Inu early adopters and those who are tired of the status quo "must usher in a new era of crypto, blockchain, and 'Web3'."

Moving away from memes and lore

This would mean a total shift from memes and lore and moving the Shiba Inu network onto "a global standard that can easily support the technology all of us are building for the betterment of the world."

Kusama mentioned "this next partnershib" and the purpose for which it is going to be inked (no clarifying details shared here) will allow the SHIB developer team and the SHIB community to get to the finish line of "this ground-breaking experiment known as Shiba Inu."

Ultimately, this will increase the SHIB state's territory and improve the SHIB army's status as "the greatest community in the world." But, Kusama added, it is all possible only with the help from the community.

The SHIB army has been abuzz about a whopping 25 billion SHIB tokens to be removed from circulation soon. A Shiba Inu admin commented today that there are certain hurdles to overcome before it happens.