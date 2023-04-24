8.36 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Whales Within Hour on Dip, Here's What Comes Next

Mon, 04/24/2023 - 15:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales actively buying Shiba Inu on dip, billions of SHIB
8.36 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Whales Within Hour on Dip, Here's What Comes Next
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data published by Etherscan, over the past hour, slightly under 5 billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been transferred by anonymous whales. Those transfers are likely to be purchases or redistributing meme coins to their newly opened addresses.

Whales are stocking up on Shiba Inu

Four transactions were spotted, carrying 1.06 billion, 4.9 billion and two moving 1.2 billion SHIB each. One of these transfers — 1,200,000,000 SHIB — was definitely a purchase as it was moved from the OKX exchange to an anonymous address.

The majority of the destination wallets here still keep the SHIB they bought and nothing else, i.e., they are likely to be new wallets. One of the wallets that bought 1.2 billion Shiba Inu is currently holding 5,461,811,212 SHIB in all.

One of these four addresses sold the SHIB it bought immediately.

SHIBbillions4_9_00qewrgth53
Image via Etherscan

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Still Bets on Bitcoin, Says Gold May Crash

SHIB price striving to recover

Since Wednesday last week, the popular meme coin has lost slightly over 9% of its value, falling from $0.00001147 to $0.00001037 at the moment.

Еhis week, SHIB has visited local lows of $0.00001010 a few times but has now made an attempt to recover. The prominent meme token has been following the "crypto-locomotive" of Bitcoin; BTC recently declined from the $30,000 level to $27,666 under the selling pressure caused by various factors.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Details
04/24/2023 - 14:27
Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets Come Back to Life En Masse, Big Sell-off Coming?
04/24/2023 - 13:53
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets Come Back to Life En Masse, Big Sell-off Coming?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano's HOSKY Meme Coin Skyrockets Amid Altcoin Turmoil
04/24/2023 - 13:29
Cardano's HOSKY Meme Coin Skyrockets Amid Altcoin Turmoil
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev