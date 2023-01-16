Shiba Inu Whale Adds More SHIB to 2.25 Trillion Position After Shibarium News

According to CryptEye, an unknown large investor has acquired 7.56 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the last 24 hours, bringing the aggregate size of its position to 2.25 trillion SHIB. To date, this whale's meme token portfolio is valued at $23.45 million.

The unknown investor mentioned does not appear to be passive and is actively involved in adjusting its position, constantly selling and buying billions of SHIB tokens. At the same time, Shiba Inu itself has been trying to break the resistance at $0.000011 for the past three days, apparently facing pressure from sellers.

Shibarium is almost here

Interestingly, additional purchases by the Shiba Inu whale were made after the basic principles of the long-awaited Layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium, were published. The protocol is set to revolutionize not just the Shiba Inu ecosystem but the entire crypto space, as the authors of the prospectus claim. Stepping back from the prose and into the language of facts, all of the benefits of the Ethereum network, both its first and second layers, are expected to be present based on the introduction.

Ads Ads

Although the authors of the document gave no specific release date for Shibarium, it is reported that the network launch is imminent. A testnet should also be available soon, for which an official announcement from the Shibarium account is awaited.