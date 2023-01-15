Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Buggati Group See Great Demand for Their NFT Drop

The Shiboshi Club and Bugatti Group had the internet abuzz on Sunday with their latest collaboration, an NFT mint collection.

In just four minutes, the Shiboshi and Bugatti Group managed to sell out their special NFT mint collection, according to a recent announcement.

Nakalikes – a development studio built upon Web 3 technologies – was quick to comment on the strong demand for the NFT: "We are blown away by the incredible demand of the @shibtoken and @BugattiGroup NFT drop and humbled to have been a part of it. Sold out in a record-breaking 110 seconds!" The JV offered some amazing physical items along with their limited edition NFTs.

The collection includes eco-friendly physical custom cross-body bags or eco-friendly physical custom carry-on luggage

In addition, everyone who was lucky enough to grab one was guaranteed a 55% discount on products already released by The Shiboshi Club x The Bugatti Group.

While the NFT drop was an exciting surprise for the Shiba Inu community, its members are still waiting for the release of the Shibarium layer-2 solution.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shibarium, recently shared his updated status to "tending the Pine Tree of Life." The symbolism was not lost on onlookers who realized that the message was related to Shibarium.

Kusama intended to point out that just like a resilient pine tree, Shibarium has proven itself in harsh winter-like conditions and will likely withstand whatever comes its way.

By comparison to pine trees, Kusama highlighted that Shibarium also needs attention and dedication like any other living being – requiring adequate water, light, and proper soil to flourish