Shiba Inu Unleashes Global Birthday Bash for SHIB Community

Tue, 08/01/2023 - 12:50
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu officially congratulates SHIB community with gift of global scale
Shiba Inu, the popular crypto project, celebrated its third birthday in grand style, inviting its ever-growing SHIB community to join in the festivities. The official Shiba Inu account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a heartwarming message to mark the occasion, expressing gratitude to its passionate supporters.

The official Shiba Inu blog also played a significant role in the celebration by introducing new languages on its third anniversary. Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish and Turkish were added, allowing SHIB enthusiasts to be even closer to their favorite project and facilitating communication with almost the entire world.

The introduction of these languages can be seen as a generous global gift from Shiba Inu, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity among its followers worldwide. Now, the SHIB army can connect more closely with their favorite project, enabling seamless communication across borders and cultures.

More presents

The celebration extended beyond the SHIB team, with various crypto platforms joining in on the festivities. CoinSwith, India's largest crypto app, was not to be left behind in commemorating the popular cryptocurrency's birthday. The platform launched an engaging series of giveaways to celebrate the occasion. Participants were invited to answer questions related to the history of Shiba Inu, with exciting cash prizes up for grabs.

The third birthday celebrations serve as a testament to Shiba Inu's dedication to building a strong and united community. It symbolizes the progress achieved over the years and foreshadows exciting milestones such as Shibarium yet to come. As the project continues its journey to even greater heights, the passion and support from the SHIB community certainly serve as the driving force behind its success.

