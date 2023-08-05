Shiba Inu Token LEASH Scores New Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu ecosystem token LEASH has scored a new listing. This time, StealthEX, a custody-free instant cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has announced that Doge Killer (LEASH) is now available on its mobile app.

With this move, users will be able to exchange or swap LEASH with over 1,200 other cryptocurrencies listed on the platform.

The official Shiba Inu Twitter account reacted to the news by commenting, "Woof, It's time to unleash the excitement. LEASH is now live on StealthEX. Buckle up, we're about to embark on an epic crypto adventure."

Overall, it has been a great week for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, given the significant milestones achieved by the network.

In a major move, leading crypto exchange Binance stated it has added Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a collateral asset for flexible and VIP loans on its platform.

Shiba Inu was also among the 34 assets listed on the newly launched Binance Japan, a move that may potentially expand SHIB's visibility in Asian markets.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens mark fresh rally in epic week's close

Notably, Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, LEASH and BONE have posted remarkable gains in the last 24 hours. This is significant given that most cryptocurrencies are trading at losses as the market remains lackluster.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.00000917, up 7.63% in the past 24 hours. SHIB has also increased nearly 12% in the past seven days.

LEASH also reacted positively to its listing news, going up 9.16% in the last 24 hours to $526. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) was likewise up 4.34% in the same time frame to $1.71.

This week, Shiba Inu unveiled a new digital era with the Shibarium SSI, expected to give users sovereign digital identities, ensure data control and privacy and secure identity integration across the Shiba Inu ecosystem and beyond.