Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token, LEASH Now Officially Live on This Crypto Exchange

Shortly after teasing its listing, the St. Vincent and Dubai-based crypto exchange, BlueBit.io, announced that Doge Killer (LEASH) is now officially live on its platform. Bluebit thus joins the ranks of crypto exchanges offering support for the Shiba Inu trifecta — SHIB, LEASH and BONE. Switchere, an Estonian crypto exchange, and Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay are among the crypto exchanges that have listed the Shiba Inu trifecta.

BlueBit.io, a multi-asset trading platform that supports cryptocurrencies, hinted at the listing of LEASH by tweeting: "Has anyone seen Shiba's LEASH?"

Within two hours of this tweet, the exchange indicated that it had listed LEASH on its platform, and the SHIB trifecta consequently. It further tweeted, "We found Shiba's LEASH..." while providing details on the resumption of LEASH/USDT deposits, trading and withdrawals on its platform.

In response to the listing, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted, "WOOF!!! Thanks, Bluebit, for listing LEASH and all three Shib Ecosystem tokens. A wonderful way to start the week! BONE, SHIB."

Long-term focus in mind

The Dubai-based exchange replying to Shytoshi Kusama stated that this was done with a long-term focus in mind. "Thank you, ShytoshiKusama...we're thinking of a long-term partnership with your whole ecosystem. We know you have other tokens."

Barely weeks after listing Shiba Inu on its platform in the early part of August, the newly launched BlueBit exchange announced listing BONE in late August, as reported by U.Today.

Coinciding with the timing of the listing, BONE, the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has made a positive run in the past week, gaining over 150% within 48 hours. At the time of publication, LEASH, an ERC-20 Shiba Inu ecosystem token, was demonstrating a mild increase in price while trading at $635.72.