Shiba Inu Teases Payment with SHIB in Its Metaverse as Public Sale Event Begins

Shiba Inu has announced the commencement of the third stage of the SHIB: The Metaverse land sale, which is a public sale event. This marks the last stage of the introductory phase of land sales in the Metaverse. In the open public sale event, everyone will be able to purchase the remaining available lands on the map, at a fixed price, without needing to lock any of their ecosystem assets.

#ShibArmy - The PUBLIC SALE is now open at https://t.co/919hWkghKq!



Lands are available for everyone to purchase (no locking required)



🏝️Land prices starting at 0.2 ETH

🏝️MetaMask Wallet Required



Coming Soon: Pay with $SHIB #SHIB #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/5E8i5hQxl0 — SHIB: The Metaverse (@ShibTheMV) April 23, 2022

As stated on the shib.io website, a total of 100,595 lands will be unlocked over time. During the first introductory phase, 36,431 lands will be revealed and just 32,124 will be available for purchase.

Some lands will remain locked as they represent key locations for travel within the Metaverse and will stay private to be used as common ground.

These will represent roads (corridors): Avenues, Boulevards and Hubs, while public lands will be available for purchase. Besides unveiling the public land sale event, Shiba Inu also teases payment with SHIB, which it says is ''coming soon.''

Earlier, the Shiba Inu team shared the details of a new utility for SHIB in SHIB: The Metaverse as the bid event starts. SHIB will be used to add pictures and logos to the land plots. The feature will also burn SHIB each time pictures are changed.

SHIB can be used to name or rename land plots, while also burning SHIB every time it is done, thus promoting a SHIB identity to the environment. SHIB will also be used to lease HUBS. HUBS are the highest valued lands (blocked/reserved spaces) in the entire space.

It notes that SHIB burns and renaming will be made available during the public sale stage after both the bid and holder event stages have ended. The Shiba Inu team stated it was going to notify the community when the feature is available.

As reported by WhaleStats, two Ethereum whales have bought a total of 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens, or $3.4 million worth, in the last 24 hours with two transactions. The tracker recently reported a transaction by an ETH whale called "BlueWhale0073," ranking 5th largest according to WhaleStats, who bought over 86,679,001,529 SHIB, or $2,111,500 worth. Earlier, an ETH whale called "Bombur" had bought 54,045,382,286, or $1,323,030 worth.