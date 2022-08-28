Shiba Inu Slips in Rankings After Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, has slipped below Polygon (MATIC) and Dai (DAI) on CoinMarketCap.



It is now in the 14th place by market capitalization after shedding almost 7% over the past week.

On Aug. 14, the price of the meme coin exploded by more than 30%, which allowed it to climb to the 12th spot by market cap. At that point, it seemed like the meme coin season was back since Dogecoin was also rallying hard. However, this bullish momentum quickly waned.



As reported by U.Today, veteran trader Peter Brandt recently opined that the SHIB token was a pivotal point after forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.