Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Critical Point, According to Peter Brandt

Shiba Inu’s price performance may hinge on whether or not this pattern plays out, according to prominent trader Peter Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt recently posted a Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart, which shows that the meme coin has formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.



The pattern is widely believed to be an indicator of an upcoming trend reversal.



As the name suggests, it is an inverted version of the bearish head-and-shoulders pattern.



As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu experienced a significant rally, climbing to the 12th spot on coin raking site CoinMarketCap. Brandt opined that the competition of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern was a telltale sign that the reversal was on the cards.



However, the recent uptrend didn’t have legs, with SHIB erasing all of its impressive gains within less than a week. The Dogecoin competitor plunged lower together with the rest of the major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.