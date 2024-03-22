    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic Whale Activity Spike Amid Coinbase Outflows

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences substantial whale movements, potentially linked to market-maker involvement
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 11:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic Whale Activity Spike Amid Coinbase Outflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Today, the crypto space observed notable activity within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, particularly involving substantial transfers of SHIB tokens. A transfer totaling $11.9 million in SHIB was noted, directed toward the address "0xB22." This movement places "0xB22" among the top three wallets by SHIB volume received within the past 24 hours.

    This transfer originated from the address "0xdaA," which had been accumulating SHIB tokens over the preceding five days. Further examination reveals a trend spanning eight months, with significant quantities of SHIB tokens moving between various unknown wallets before reaching the destination at "0xB22."

    Of particular interest is the suspected association of these transactions with addresses believed to be linked to DV Chain, a recognized liquidity provider and market maker in the crypto space. Although no direct confirmation of DV Chain's involvement exists, the simultaneous presence of smaller transfers from Coinbase Prime wallets adds complexity to the situation.

    ""
    Source: Etherscan

    Coinbase Prime, a platform catering to institutional clients, raises questions regarding the scale and nature of SHIB movements observed. While connections to Coinbase Prime addresses are not inherently suspicious, the magnitude of these transactions may warrant attention within the community.

    This uptick in whale activity occurs amid heightened volatility on the broader cryptocurrency market. As Shiba Inu holders monitor the market, the focus remains on understanding the implications of this whale activity and its correlation with the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency's price trajectory.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

