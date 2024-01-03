Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning Alert: Shibarium Eyes Dramatic Changes in 2024

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As crypto market celebrates 2024 highs, storm brews for Shiba Inu's Shibarium, signaling dramatic shifts as transaction numbers plummet
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 9:12
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning Alert: Shibarium Eyes Dramatic Changes in 2024
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the crypto market kicks off the new year with fireworks of prosperity and growth, one major player, Shiba Inu (SHIB), finds itself at the center of attention. The ever-volatile market has witnessed Bitcoin (BTC) soaring to local highs of $45,880, signaling a promising start to 2024. Crypto enthusiasts are reveling in the increasing market volumes and a surge in the total value locked in blockchains.

Related
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Now Supported by This Major Exchange

However, amid this festival of life, an unexpected drama is unfolding within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, specifically within its layer-2 solution, Shibarium. The latest data from Shibariumscan reveals a concerning drop in network activity, with the daily number of transactions plummeting to 4.91 million, the lowest in over a month.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

This downward trend commenced on Dec. 29, witnessing a 23% decline over the subsequent two days. The new year brought no respite as Shibarium's key metric continued its descent, recording a further 15.1% drop since the beginning of 2024. The sheer numerical scale of these declines, involving millions of transactions, is sparking apprehension among the Shiba Inu community.

Critical period for Shiba Inu

While Shibarium has experienced sharp drops in transaction turnover in the past, the current plunge is unprecedented in both its magnitude and rapidity. And do not forget that this year is poised to set the stage for significant changes in the coming year, as reported by U.Today.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge

The looming questions surrounding how this downturn will impact the project team's plans, sentiment within the Shiba Inu community and the fate of key tokens like SHIB and BONE make January 2024 a critical period for popular cryptocurrency project.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP to $0.7? Price Makes Unexpected Move
2024/01/03 09:10
XRP to $0.7? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years with Green BTC Price Twist
2024/01/03 09:10
Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years with Green BTC Price Twist
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Michael Saylor Selling Massive Amount of Stock. Is He Buying Bitcoin?
2024/01/03 09:10
Michael Saylor Selling Massive Amount of Stock. Is He Buying Bitcoin?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning Alert: Shibarium Eyes Dramatic Changes in 2024
XRP to $0.7? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years with Green BTC Price Twist
Show all