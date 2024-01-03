New Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Now Supported by This Major Exchange

According to a Wednesday update from Crypto.com, the digital currency exchange platform has added new trading pairs featuring Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

The newly launched pairs, DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI, are part of Crypto.com's strategy to expand its cryptocurrency trading options.

This inclusion follows the addition of CorgiAI (CORGIAI) to Crypto.com's offerings in early November 2023.

The platform offers a constantly growing list of over 250 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

An AI-based canine token

CorgiAI has been positioned as a community-centric AI initiative within the crypto space.

CorgiAI is focused on leveraging AI for community building. The CORGIAI token, integral to the CorgiAI ecosystem, is utilized for staking and as a medium for transactions within upcoming CorgiAI projects.

The introduction of DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI trading pairs shines more spotlight on the canine-themed token, albeit it remains to be seen how these pairs will be able to gain any traction.

More trading options for SHIB and DOGE

As reported by U.Today, Crypto.com also introduced trading pairs that feature XRP, SOL, and DOGE with PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin in early 2023, demonstrates the platform's ongoing efforts to provide varied trading options.

Pairs such as DOGE/USD and SHIB/USD continue to attract attention from traders. According to the latest CoinGecko data, they remain some of the most popular trading options on the exchange.

At press time, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at around $0.091645 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is sitting at approximately $0.00001061.