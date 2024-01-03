Advertisement
AD

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Now Supported by This Major Exchange

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto.com has announced the addition of new trading pairs, integrating Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with CorgiAI (CORGIAI)
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 5:34
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Now Supported by This Major Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a Wednesday update from Crypto.com, the digital currency exchange platform has added new trading pairs featuring Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). 

The newly launched pairs, DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI, are part of Crypto.com's strategy to expand its cryptocurrency trading options. 

This inclusion follows the addition of CorgiAI (CORGIAI) to Crypto.com's offerings in early November 2023. 

The platform offers a constantly growing list of over 250 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

An AI-based canine token 

CorgiAI has been positioned as a community-centric AI initiative within the crypto space. 

CorgiAI is focused on leveraging AI for community building. The CORGIAI token, integral to the CorgiAI ecosystem, is utilized for staking and as a medium for transactions within upcoming CorgiAI projects. 

Related
Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?

The introduction of DOGE/CORGIAI and SHIB/CORGIAI trading pairs shines more spotlight on the canine-themed token, albeit it remains to be seen how these pairs will be able to gain any traction. 

More trading options for SHIB and DOGE

As reported by U.Today, Crypto.com also introduced trading pairs that feature XRP, SOL, and DOGE with PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin in early 2023, demonstrates the platform's ongoing efforts to provide varied trading options. 

Pairs such as DOGE/USD and SHIB/USD continue to attract attention from traders. According to the latest CoinGecko data, they remain some of the most popular trading options on the exchange.   

At press time, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at around $0.091645 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is sitting at approximately $0.00001061. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Has to Break This Major Resistance Ahead of $2,500
2024/01/03 05:48
Ethereum (ETH) Has to Break This Major Resistance Ahead of $2,500
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust
2024/01/03 05:48
This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?
2024/01/03 05:48
Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Now Supported by This Major Exchange
Ethereum (ETH) Has to Break This Major Resistance Ahead of $2,500
This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust
Show all
Advertisement
AD