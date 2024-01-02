Advertisement
AD

This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Internet Computer (ICP) has overtaken Shiba Inu (SHIB) in market capitalization
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 20:19
This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Internet Computer (ICP) has managed to surpass meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) in market capitalization. As per the latest data from CoinMarketCap, ICP, the token of the project that is known for its unique approach to blockchain technology, has achieved a market cap of $6.63 billion, overtaking SHIB's $6.22 billion. 

A crypto comeback 

Internet Computer, developed by the DFINITY Foundation, represents a novel blockchain protocol aimed at expanding the functionality and scalability of decentralized applications. 

Unlike traditional blockchains, ICP operates on a unique model, leveraging a network of independent data centers to create a decentralized and efficient internet. 

This infrastructure allows for high-speed and less costly transactions, setting it apart from its competitors. 

The recent surge in ICP's value, marked by a 62.38% increase over the past week, has once again shone the spotlight on the seemingly forgotten token.  

In a New Year's message, Dominic Williams, founder and chief Scientist of DFINITY, expressed gratitude to the ICP community and predicted a "comeback year" for crypto.

Chasing giants  

ICP has recorded impressive gains, but it remains down a whopping 97% from its all-time high of $700, according to CoinGecko data. In May 2021, it briefly became the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency after being listed on Coinbase Pro. 

To surpass the likes of Polkadot (DOT), TRON (TRX), Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), and Toncoin (TON), ICP would need to continue its upward trajectory. These coins have market caps ranging from $8.06 billion to $11.18 billion.    

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Internet Computer Protocol
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?
2024/01/02 20:34
Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Coinbase Director Recalls Epic Mega Transaction That Dominated 2023
2024/01/02 20:34
Coinbase Director Recalls Epic Mega Transaction That Dominated 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 2
2024/01/02 20:34
SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This Coin Just Left Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust
Jim Cramer Makes Major Bitcoin U-Turn. Should Bulls Be Worried?
Coinbase Director Recalls Epic Mega Transaction That Dominated 2023
Show all
Advertisement
AD