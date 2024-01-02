Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual 1,314% Increase in Whale Activity Worth $64 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has experienced an extraordinary surge in on-chain dynamics, with whale transactions witnessing an unprecedented spike in value. According to blockchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, large transactions involving SHIB, valued at $100,000 or more, have skyrocketed, reaching a staggering surge of 1,314% within the last 24 hours.

The surge in whale transactions translates to a remarkable $64 million increase in just one day, reflecting an explosive growth from $4 million just a day before.

The primary catalyst behind this remarkable surge was the transfer of an astounding 4.23 trillion tokens from an anonymous wallet to Bitvavo, totaling $44.46 million worth of SHIB.

This significant transaction unfolded from a recently created wallet approximately 14 hours ago, adding a layer of mystery to the already captivating narrative.

🚨 🚨 4,231,619,279,051 #SHIB (44,455,276 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/PE1fpHIf9H — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 1, 2024

SHIB price goes green

*Simultaneously, the Shiba Inu token experienced a surge in price, currently trading at 0.00001071. This suggests a potential breakout, marking the highest token price range since the conclusion of the Shibarium project launch at the end of August. This newfound surge in both whale activity and token price hints at a compelling and possibly transformative phase for SHIB.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

As the SHIB enthusiasts watch these developments with a mix of excitement and anticipation, traders are left pondering the implications and future trajectory of this popular digital asset.

With 5.52 trillion SHIB tokens exchanged in this whirlwind of on-chain activity, the Shiba Inu token is undoubtedly making waves, maintaining its own bracket in the crypto market.