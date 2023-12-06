Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Discover latest strides in Shiba Inu's Shibarium blockchain with recent hard fork, as NOWNodes sheds light on pivotal upgrades
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 16:00
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's blockchain, Shibarium, recently underwent a significant hard fork on Dec. 5, and NOWNodes, serving as an RPC node provider, delves into the noteworthy transformations. 

Advertisement

The upgrade is geared toward amplifying scalability, trimming transaction costs and refining overall efficiency, indicating a potential upswing in mass adoption of Shiba Inu's innovation.

Related
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001

A substantial shift is evident in the migration of Shibarium's Puppynet, the testnet, shifting from the Goerli Network to the Sepolia Network. This transition is poised to usher in enhanced transaction speeds and cost reductions, particularly advantageous for applications in decentralized finance.

The groundbreaking token burning mechanism, initially under manual management, strategically diminishes the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token supply to potentially bolster its value. Future plans include transitioning to an automated system for heightened efficiency and transparency.

Shibarium's continuous upgrades encompass refinements in transaction speeds, more intelligent smart-contract functionalities, and an overall elevated user experience. 

Notably, NOWNodes assumes a big role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, providing access to a diverse array of full nodes, including Shibarium, thereby ensuring a secure and steadfast connection to the mainnet RPC.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance

Looking forward, as Shibarium developers anticipate milestones like the release of a new ShibaSwap version and integrations with exchanges, the blockchain ecosystem, supported by NOWNodes, envisions an increasingly accessible and efficient platform for both SHIB investors and developers.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
2023/12/06 15:58
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
2023/12/06 15:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
2023/12/06 15:58
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Show all
Advertisement
AD