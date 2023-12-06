Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge

Shiba Inu's blockchain, Shibarium, recently underwent a significant hard fork on Dec. 5, and NOWNodes, serving as an RPC node provider, delves into the noteworthy transformations.

Advertisement

The upgrade is geared toward amplifying scalability, trimming transaction costs and refining overall efficiency, indicating a potential upswing in mass adoption of Shiba Inu's innovation.

A substantial shift is evident in the migration of Shibarium's Puppynet, the testnet, shifting from the Goerli Network to the Sepolia Network. This transition is poised to usher in enhanced transaction speeds and cost reductions, particularly advantageous for applications in decentralized finance.

The groundbreaking token burning mechanism, initially under manual management, strategically diminishes the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token supply to potentially bolster its value. Future plans include transitioning to an automated system for heightened efficiency and transparency.

Welcoming new era of @Shibtoken Blockchain



The #Shibarium Hard Fork is here, and it brought a lot of woof-amazing updates 🐶



In our article blog we explained the impact this fork has and got into details of all new features



Check it out 👇🏼https://t.co/bEtlF1C424 — NOWNodes ⛓️ (@NOWNodes) December 6, 2023

Shibarium's continuous upgrades encompass refinements in transaction speeds, more intelligent smart-contract functionalities, and an overall elevated user experience.

Notably, NOWNodes assumes a big role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, providing access to a diverse array of full nodes, including Shibarium, thereby ensuring a secure and steadfast connection to the mainnet RPC.

Looking forward, as Shibarium developers anticipate milestones like the release of a new ShibaSwap version and integrations with exchanges, the blockchain ecosystem, supported by NOWNodes, envisions an increasingly accessible and efficient platform for both SHIB investors and developers.