Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Whales capitalize on Shiba Inu price drop by accumulating significant amounts of tokens
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 11:16
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a staggering surge of 198% in whale activity, marking the return of large investors known as whales.

Advertisement

This epic comeback has captured the crypto community's attention, fueling speculation about the factors driving this sudden influx of whale activity and its implications for SHIB's price trajectory.

According to IntoTheBlock data, large transaction volume, which estimates the total amount transacted by whales daily, has increased by 198.92% in the last 24 hours.

Following days of steady declines from highs of 62.92 trillion SHIB on March 5, large transaction volumes fell to 5.74 trillion SHIB on March 10 before recovering.

On March 11, over 17.62 trillion SHIB were transferred in transactions over $100,000, indicating increased activity by large players or whales on this day.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,948% as Investor Sentiment Booms

IntoTheBlock classifies large transactions as those involving transfers of more than $100,000. In this scenario, the Large Transactions Volume indicator represents the total amount of crypto transferred in such transactions.

Thus, spikes in large transaction volumes indicate increased activity among whales, whether buying or selling.  In the instance of Shiba Inu, an increase in whale activity could indicate increased interest from large investors in the SHIB ecosystem.

The resurgence of whale activity comes amid a broader trend of increased attention on meme-inspired tokens and decentralized ecosystems.

As SHIB continues to gain traction and recognition within the crypto community, whales are capitalizing on this momentum by accumulating significant amounts of SHIB tokens. Whales are known to use periods of dips or consolidation to accumulate tokens at a discount.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 6.03% in the last 24 hours to $0.00003246. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
2024/03/12 11:17
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?
2024/03/12 11:17
Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears in Action as Price Slips 19%
2024/03/12 11:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears in Action as Price Slips 19%
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?
Show all