lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 8%, Leading Crypto Market Recovery

News
Fri, 11/19/2021 - 14:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu has recovered over 10% from its intraday low
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 8%, Leading Crypto Market Recovery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has managed to pare recent losses, spiking over 8% within an hour to an intraday high of $0.00004763.
SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

The meme coin is currently leading the modest recovery of the cryptocurrency market along with Avalanche (AVAX).

According to Coinglass data, over $1 million worth of SHIB tokens have been liquidated over the past hour, with short positions accounting for more than 70% of the sum.

SHIB is down -44.96% from its Oct. 28 all-time high at press time. On Nov. 18, it came close to slipping below the $0.00004 level, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 26.

Related
Hillary Clinton Says Crypto Could Undermine Dollar as World’s Reserve Currency
While the pullback is quite extreme, it was expected by market observers after Shiba Inu's headline-grabbing gains in the second part of October.

Bitcoin and Ether are down -16.67% and -13.91% from their respective peaks.

Dogecoin, the leading canine coin, is down -68.29% from its Elon Musk-driven price record reached in early May.

Despite Shiba Inu's bullish trend being on pause, it keeps being integrated by new exchanges, with Vienna-based Bitpanda opening a euro market for the meme coin earlier today.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov