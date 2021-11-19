Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 8%, Leading Crypto Market Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has managed to pare recent losses, spiking over 8% within an hour to an intraday high of $0.00004763.

Image by tradingview.com

The meme coin is currently leading the modest recovery of the cryptocurrency market along with Avalanche (AVAX).



According to Coinglass data , over $1 million worth of SHIB tokens have been liquidated over the past hour, with short positions accounting for more than 70% of the sum.



SHIB is down -44.96% from its Oct. 28 all-time high at press time. On Nov. 18, it came close to slipping below the $0.00004 level, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 26.