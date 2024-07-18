Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 874% in Major Metric, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took a significant blow earlier today after the WazirX hack. The price of SHIB has also been severely impacted by it. However, one silver lining has emerged for one of the most popular meme coins on the market.

The burn rate of SHIB has skyrocketed 874.74% in the last 24 hours, per Shibburn. More than 8.7 million tokens have been sent to dead wallets during this time. The biggest transaction occurred almost six hours ago, when approximately five million Shiba Inu tokens were destroyed.

Overall, 410 trillion tokens have been taken out of the initial circulation supply of the meme coin. As of writing time, 583 trillion tokens remain in the circulation supply of SHIB. Today’s burning event is a crucial development, as it came at a time when the Shiba Inu price required a significant boost.

It is a fact that reducing the supply of a coin injects bullish momentum into its price movements. For SHIB, the community has remained determined to continuously reduce its supply. The ultimate goal is to make SHIB a deflationary asset, which will eventually be bullish for its price.

Shiba Inu price dynamics

While today’s burning event is a crucial development, more effort is required to make Shiba Inu a truly deflationary coin. In addition, burning will impact it over the long term. That is why the SHIB price has not responded to it yet. Currently, the meme coin is down 9.44% in the last 24 hours, and its price stands at $0.00001757.